Chatham County Commission chairman speaks after passing of Larry “Gator” Rivers

Larry "Gator" Rivers
Larry "Gator" Rivers(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community.

Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers passed away over the weekend from cancer.

Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says Rivers had been battling the disease for some time and even had to sit out on recent meetings.

“That appointment to fill that vacancy must get a majority of the commissioners vote. Because Commissioner Rivers did not fill 3/4 of his turn, that’s why it’s required by law to have a special election.” Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says.

Chairman Ellis said commissioners plan to name a temporary replacement during their May 12 meeting. He says it has to be a resident of the second district.

Commissioners are talking with the board of elections and board of registrars about when a special election will be held.

Meanwhile, arrangements have not yet been announced for Rivers.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

