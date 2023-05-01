Coffee Bluff Rd. closed to all traffic south of Vernon River Dr. due to downed power lines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coffee Bluff Road is closed to all traffic south of Vernon River Drive due to downed power lines across the road, according to Savannah police.

There is no estimate on reopen time.

#SPDTraffic ROAD CLOSURE: Coffee Bluff Road is closed to all traffic south of Vernon River Drive due to downed power lines across the road. There is no estimate on reopen time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.