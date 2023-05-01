Coffee Bluff Rd. closed to all traffic south of Vernon River Dr. due to downed power lines
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coffee Bluff Road is closed to all traffic south of Vernon River Drive due to downed power lines across the road, according to Savannah police.
There is no estimate on reopen time.
