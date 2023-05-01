Commission Chairman Chester Ellis speaks out following Larry “Gator” Rivers passing

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community.

Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers passed away over the weekend from cancer.

Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says Rivers had been battling the disease for some time and even had to sit out on recent meetings.

“That appointment to fill that vacancy must get a majority of the commissioners vote. Because Commissioner Rivers did not fill 3/4 of his turn, that’s why it’s required by law to have a special election.” Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says.

Commissioners are also having a special meeting today with the board of elections and board of registrars about when that special election will be held.

They say they will announce that date sometime Monday.

Meanwhile, arrangements have not yet been announced for Rivers.

