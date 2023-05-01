Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Former police officer denied bond in case of murdered Gwinnett County teen

Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)
Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)(WANF)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing a Gwinnett County teenager and dumping her naked body in some woods will remain in jail while he awaits trial.

A Gwinnett County Superior Court judge denied bond Monday morning for former Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant, saying he is a danger to the community.

In July 2022, Susana Morales’s family reported her missing. She was last seen walking home from a friend’s house.

Seven months later, a passerby found her body in some woods 20 miles away. A weapon was found near her body, which Gwinnett County investigators said belonged to then-Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant.

Investigators discovered that hours after the girl disappeared, Bryant reported that his weapon had been stolen. Bryant was arrested and now faces charges that include murder, kidnapping, and false report of a crime.

Bryant also faces a separate burglary charge stemming from a 2019 case in which a former friend of his accused him of stalking her.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase on Wilmington Island
Georgia State Patrol investigating police chase on Wilmington Island
Larry "Gator" Rivers
Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, Chatham County commissioner and former Globetrotter, has died
A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.
Victory Dr. reopened following crash with injuries
Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention...
Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Smith State Prison
Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide

Latest News

Police lights
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville
Don Davis was taken hostage by a murder suspect, then shot by police
Can police intentionally shoot hostages? In Georgia, yes
Police lights
Two people found dead in Bowen Rd. home in Bulloch Co.
Sea Turtle Season begins Monday on Tybee Island