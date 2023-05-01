Former police officer denied bond in case of murdered Gwinnett County teen

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing a Gwinnett County teenager and dumping her naked body in some woods will remain in jail while he awaits trial.

A Gwinnett County Superior Court judge denied bond Monday morning for former Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant, saying he is a danger to the community.

In July 2022, Susana Morales’s family reported her missing. She was last seen walking home from a friend’s house.

Seven months later, a passerby found her body in some woods 20 miles away. A weapon was found near her body, which Gwinnett County investigators said belonged to then-Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant.

Investigators discovered that hours after the girl disappeared, Bryant reported that his weapon had been stolen. Bryant was arrested and now faces charges that include murder, kidnapping, and false report of a crime.

Bryant also faces a separate burglary charge stemming from a 2019 case in which a former friend of his accused him of stalking her.

