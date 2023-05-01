Friends remember the late Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Larry Rivers lived a life that took him around the world, but one that always brought him back to Savannah.

Some of his friends gathered in his office Monday to share memories of the man they knew as “Gator” and bringing with them some of his famed basketballs.

“He bounced these balls all over the world and the only thing he wanted to do was to bounce them here in Savannah,” said Linda Wilder-Bryan, a Savannah alderwoman and friend of Rivers.

For longtime friend “Bunny” Bryan III, watching Rivers and the Beach High team win Georgia’s first integrated basketball championship was a moment he’ll never forget.

“Nobody did it like Gator. Because he was a showman,” Bryan III said.

Rivers went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters and was inducted into the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.

“He lived his dream. He wanted to be a Globetrotter, he became a Globetrotter,” said Edward Daniels, a friend of Rivers.

After his time on the court, Rivers brought hoops to the Hostess City by opening a youth mentorship group called the “Gatorball Academy.”

“Kids gravitated towards him with his ball handling skills at the same time he would develop character,” Bryan III.

“He wanted children to know, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s where you’re going,” Wilder-Bryan said.

Former on the court rival, but lifelong friend, Daniels said Rivers’ struggles early on motivated him to help children.

“His father died when he was young. His mother died when he was relatively young, so I think that made him really want to work with kids. He wanted kids to have a father figure, to have someone to look up to,” Daniels said.

From the basketball court to county commission, Rivers continued his community service after being elected as Chatham County’s District 2 commissioner in 2020.

“He wanted programs throughout the summer. He saw a lot of idle facilities. Ball fields, gymnasiums not being used, but everyone still on the payroll,” said Ramsey Khalidi, a friend of Rivers.

The group now remembering Rivers as a basketball icon and community visionary.

“It was devastating because I know what he meant to the city, what he meant to Beach High School, and what he meant to me,” Brown III.

Larry “Gator” Rivers died Saturday after battling cancer. He was 73 years old.

