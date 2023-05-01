Sky Cams
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund

Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp(Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Revenue announced Monday that the first round of surplus tax refund checks have been issued to Georgia filers.

This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2021, due to the state’s revenue surplus.

“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C. are pushing us closer to a recession and forcing hardworking Georgians to endure sky-high inflation, we on the state level are doing what we can to return money back where it belongs - in taxpayers’ hands.”

Filers must have paid and filed taxes for the prior two tax years to be eligible for the refund.

Single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250.

Head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500.

The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability for Tax Year 2021. Additionally, taxpayers claimed as a dependent who had a 2021 tax liability will be eligible for the refund.

The Department anticipates all refunds for those who filed by the April 18 deadline to be issued within the next 8 weeks. Refunds will not be issued until 2022 tax returns have been processed.

Individuals who received a filing extension will not receive their refunds until their returns have been filed.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

