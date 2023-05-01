Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital, officials said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEY, Wash. (Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in Washington state died after a freak accident happened in gym class on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Cheney Public Schools Superintendent Ben Ferney told KREM that sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital.

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told KREM that Bahme fell into a goal post while running and was impaled through the eye.

First responders arrived within a minute and rushed Bahme to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Officials did not provide further details about the accident.

Bahme’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The page said any leftover funds will be donated to a youth fishing program in Bahme’s memory, whose nickname was “fish pockets.”

School officials said counselors are available to students and staff during this difficult time.

Cheney High School is hosting a candlelight vigil for Bahme on Monday night, according to a school Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase on Wilmington Island
Georgia State Patrol investigating police chase on Wilmington Island
Larry "Gator" Rivers
Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, Chatham County commissioner and former Globetrotter, has died
Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention...
Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center
A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.
Victory Dr. reopened following crash with injuries
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders meet at WH May 9
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on