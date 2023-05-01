Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Historic Savannah Foundation presenting 2023 Preservation Awards

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The preservation movement in Savannah is part of the city’s history, culture and identity. And it’s something that continues to be celebrated every year, and later this week, the Historic Savannah Foundation will present its annual Preservation Awards for 2023.

Ryan Jarles is HSF’s Director of Preservation. He has details about this special event that is always held during National Preservation Month in May.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase on Wilmington Island
Georgia State Patrol investigating police chase on Wilmington Island
Larry "Gator" Rivers
Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, Chatham County commissioner and former Globetrotter, has died
A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.
Victory Dr. reopened following crash with injuries
Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention...
Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Smith State Prison
Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide

Latest News

How to make avocado toast
How to make avocado toast
Historic Savannah Foundation presenting 2023 Preservation Awards
Historic Savannah Foundation presenting 2023 Preservation Awards
Max Diekneite, Sam Bauman competing to be next King of Sole
Max Diekneite, Sam Bauman competing to be next King of Sole
How to make avocado toast
How to make avocado toast