Local elementary school students get their faces painted on campus mural as part of the “Paint Our Parks” SCAD SERVE public art initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local elementary school underwent a colorful transformation thanks to SCAD.

The mural comes from the “Paint Our Parks” SCAD SERVE public art initiative.

Their goal is to bring color and creativity to the community.

The students at Sarah Mills Hodge Elementary School were part of the inspiration for the design created by SCAD SERVE Alumni Ambassador Joe Dreher.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.