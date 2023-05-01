National Hurricane Preparedness Week begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s day 2 of National Hurricane Preparedness week and we want to get you ready for the season to come.

There are several key points Chatham Emergency Management Agents (CEMA) wants everyone to know as we get into preparedness week, as the main focus is planning ahead.

The agency says key reminders include knowing the evacuation zone you live in, getting emergency kits ready, organizing important insurance documents.

And there is one thing in particular you don’t want to forget to do.

“First and foremost, having a way to receive notifications. There’s nothing worse than having something happening and you not being fully aware of what the means for you and your family, so having a way to receive emergency communications is always at the top of our list,” said Emergency Preparedness Supervisor Chelsea Sawyer.

Sawyer says is crucial to use preparedness week to get ready for hurricane season so you’re not stuck running to the stores last minute after a storm has developed.

This year the week is a month earlier than it has been in the past. While the timing of it has changed, the messaging from CEMA remains the same, preparedness week is the best time to get hurricane ready, not when a storm is approaching.

CEMA says they can’t speak to why the national week was moved up a month, but says information is coming in earlier and earlier each year. With preparedness week officially beginning, CEMA explains what changes the earlier start date comes with from the National Weather Service.

“They’re adding some additional content, really trying to focus on getting people prepared for potential evacuations, understanding what zones you live in, understanding how you can receive information and they’re trying to take a new fresh perspective on that.”

They also remind us that while hurricane season runs from June 1 through November it is always possible that storms form outside of that window.

You can find more information about Hurricane Preparedness Week on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website.

