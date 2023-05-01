No injuries reported after car crashes into building in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a crash after a vehicle drove into a coffee shop Saturday.

This happened on May River Rd. at the Old Town Promenade around 11 p.m.

This required the dispatch of firefighters from Station 30 (Downtown) and the rescue truck from Station 35 (Fording Island Rd.).

Crews evaluated three buildings for structural damage and placed plastic sheeting over a broken window in one business.

They also secured the business with plywood to minimize further damage from the rainy weather or theft.

Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services provided medical evaluation for those involved, but no serious injuries were reported.

Structural damage was considered minor and the businesses were open Sunday as staff from the Town of Bluffton Government Public Services Division cleaned up leftover debris.

