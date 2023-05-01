Savannah-Chatham school board reviewing superintendent candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham school board is one step closer to finding a new superintendent.

Board members reviewed potential candidates as the search ramps up Monday.

During a meeting the group tasked with helping to find Savannah-Chatham public school’s next superintendent told the board they’re pleased with the number of applicants they’ve received for the job saying that interviews with potential candidates could start soon.

Search firm BWP & Associates updated board members on their work to find the next superintendent.

The board also discussed the leadership profile they think the next superintendent should have and members also reviewed recent town hall and focus group sessions.

Speakers described those meetings as “robust” as community members were able to give their input on the search.

This all comes after current superintendent Ann Levett announced she will retire from her post at the end of June.

Now that the board has begun reviewing recommended candidates to replace her...the first round of interviews is expected to start soon.

BWP & Associates says 49 people from 25 states have completed the application process.

12 of the applicants have served as a superintendent before and 13 have served in assistant or deputy roles.

The firm says the total number of applicants has been a surprise.

“I was maybe thinking about 30, but this type of number is most significant, and I want to tell you we got it done, but I think a lot of the credit goes to your district, its location, and a lot of the things that your doing,” Dr. Kevin Castner said.

The school board says they want to get a new superintendent hired before the start of next school year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.