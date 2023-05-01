Sunny and breezy start to the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The week starts out cool and mostly clear with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for inland communities at daybreak.

There will be a light southwesterly breeze at daybreak, but another very breezy day is ahead of us. Wind gusts over 25 miles per hour will be present by noon with gusts over 30 miles per hour likely during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s during the mid afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday looks similar with morning temperatures once again in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour will be around again during the afternoon!

Wednesday will start off cool once again with another breezy afternoon ahead and highs in the mid 70s as dry weather continue through the end of the week.

Thursday morning will be the coolest this week, with lows in the upper 40s for our inland communities. Slightly warmer weather will return during the afternoon with highs closer to 80 degrees. The wind will start to subside during this time.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until this weekend, when our next front moves into the area. Right now it doesn’t look like washout conditions and highs will still be near 80 degrees.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

