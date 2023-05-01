Sky Cams
Tunnels to Towers Golf Tournament held Sunday

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A new event made its way to Bluffton Sunday it was the first Tunnel to Towers Annual Golf Classic at Hilton Head Lakes Golf Course.

All money raised supports the mission of Tunnel to Towers, a non-profit that helps pay off mortgages of first responders killed in the line of duty, and provide homes to injured veterans and their families.

The tournament featured 122 golfers made possible by a group of about 30 volunteers. Organizers say the day is all about giving back to those who have served their country and communities.

“It’s important that we support those first responders and the military that take care of us. Tunnels to Towers, their motto is ‘Let us do good.’ and that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to bring Tunnels to Towers awareness in and around the Lowcountry.” Tournament Director Bob Fulton said.

The 3rd Infantry Divison Color Guard also took part in Sunday’s event.

