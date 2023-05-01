Sky Cams
Two people found dead in Bowen Rd. home in Bulloch Co.

Police lights
Police lights(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a home.

Deputies received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check on an elderly woman at a Bowen Road home in the Collins Lake area.

The Portal Police Department responded to the home. Upon arrival they requested assistance from the fire department so they could enter the home.

Once in the home, first responders discovered two people dead.

Deputies and investigators responded and began processing the scene. Autopsies will be performed on both people at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for both.

Names will be released once next of kin is notified.

