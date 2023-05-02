4th annual Olde Pink House Kentucky Derby Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn the ‘Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports’ into an exciting three hours in downtown Savannah on Derby Day at the Olde Pink House.

Craig Jeffress is the general manager of the Olde Pink House. He and with Adriana Tatum-Howard of Park Place Outreach have a look ahead to the 4th Annual Kentucky Derby Party at the Savannah landmark restaurant.

