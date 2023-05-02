Bluffton couple back in the Lowcountry after escaping war-torn Sudan

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton couple has escaped the war-torn country of Sudan.

While stuck in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, WTOC kept the identities of this couple private for their own safety. Over the last few days though, they made a dramatic escape under circumstances almost no one can imagine.

Now, they’re safe in Bluffton, and WTOC can tell you in full detail the story of Denise and Chris Bowers.

“We got a security alert from school saying stay at home, seek shelter, do not leave,” Denise Bowers said.

“I was up on the roof with a buddy of mine and then I heard a bullet whiz right over our head and I was like, ‘we got to go,’” Chris Bowers said.

The Bowers were caught in the middle of a civil war. At the time, their country said there would be no evacuations for civilians.

“At that point I felt hopeless. I was like, ‘oh my gosh we’re stuck here. We are stuck here. We’re not getting home.”

Denise was teaching at the International School in Khartoum, and she says they had been assured when she took the job there were protocols in place to get them home safely if need-be. They had been there peacefully for months before the war intensified.

After more than a week of living near explosions and gunfire, the school sends them a text - we have a way out, meet up in an hour.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared as I was then, like I was shaking from head to toe, because this is your one opportunity to get out and to get home but you’re going into the fire.”

Two buses would take dozens of school employees on a five-hour ride out of Sudan’s dangerous capital.

“We pray that we do not get stopped or robbed.”

They would be stopped multiple times.

“An armed man came onto the bus.”

The couple made it through each of the inspections safely, keeping their family back home in mind every step of the way.

“Our youngest son is getting married this summer. We kept saying we have a wedding to go, this is not how it ends, we have a wedding to go to.”

In total, it took more than 50 hours by bus, 14 hours by plane and five by ferry to get them back in the Lowcountry where they first met.

Through surviving their unimaginable journey, Denise - an educator with classroom experience all over the world - says she’s learned something invaluable about herself.

“This taught me that I’m more resilient than I ever thought and I’m definitely stronger than I ever thought.”

She says this won’t stop them from exploring, but they’ll look to go somewhere without even the slightest hint of civil unrest in future travel - maybe with Asia at the top of their list. For now, though, the couple that has been together for three decades, is taking a deep breath and appreciating what they have.

“I’m just glad to be home, glad to be out of there.”

For their journey out of Sudan, the Bowers were only able to bring a single backpack each, being forced to leave everything else behind, meaning they have almost no belongings now.

If you want to help them rebuild their life here, visit this GoFundMe link.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.