City of Savannah acquires Evergreen Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery Savannah
Evergreen Cemetery Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah acquired Evergreen Cemetery Tuesday.

This is the result of a nearly 4 year effort by the City to ensure perpetual care of the final resting place of those interred within the cemetery, officials say.

Thanks to the cooperation of multiple property owners, no condemnation of the cemetery was necessary, and a sale was agreed upon for $143,000.

“As someone whose loved ones are interred here, I know how much this place matters,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “I am pleased that the City will be able to provide dignity and care to the remains of some of our finest citizens. My thanks to the City Attorney, City Manager and Team Savannah for making this possible.”

City Council authorized the City Attorney’s Office to negotiate the acquisition of the cemetery on Sept. 8, 2022.

“This is a great day for our City, and I am so thankful that we have provided dignity and care for the loved ones of so many in our community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz. “I look forward to seeing Evergreen Cemetery returned to and maintained in its proper condition.”

