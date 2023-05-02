Sky Cams
Coast Guard rescues 2 people and dog from sinking boat

Coast Guard rescues 2 people and dog from sinking catamaran
Coast Guard rescues 2 people and dog from sinking catamaran(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The US coast guard rescued two people and a dog Monday after they say their boat began to skink.

This happened near St. Catherine’s Sound, Georgia.

“We were able to locate the survivors exact position because of an alert from their personal locator beacon,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Murray, the flight mechanic on the case. "

Both people and Reggie the dog are all in good spirits.

If you own a boat, the Coast Guard highly recommends this safety equipment. It can save your life as we saw firsthand.

