Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Lack of support caused federal courthouse floor collapse, according to initial report from GSA

Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Federal Courthouse in Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The federal courthouse floor collapsed three weeks ago and injured three people in Savannah.

WTOC received an update from a GSA spokesperson.

The General Services Administration says construction is on pause. That’s the federal group overseeing the renovations.

They say stopping construction will allow them to clear debris and stabilize the area that collapsed.

GSA also says they don’t believe structural issues are to blame for the collapse. They say they’re initial evaluations show it was caused by a lack of support beneath the third floor of part of the building.

The full investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville
Bowen Road
Two people found dead in Bowen Rd. home in Bulloch Co.
Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Cathy Swartz
Beaufort man arrested in 1988 Three Rivers cold case

Latest News

Effingham State of the County breakfast held Tuesday morning
Effingham Co. leaders discuss upcoming strengths, issues for growing county
THE News at 4
Effingham State of the County breakfast held Tuesday morning
Savannah mayor signs mental health awareness proclamation
Ga. Legislative Black Caucus concerned over HBCU funding