Lack of support caused federal courthouse floor collapse, according to initial report from GSA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The federal courthouse floor collapsed three weeks ago and injured three people in Savannah.

WTOC received an update from a GSA spokesperson.

The General Services Administration says construction is on pause. That’s the federal group overseeing the renovations.

They say stopping construction will allow them to clear debris and stabilize the area that collapsed.

GSA also says they don’t believe structural issues are to blame for the collapse. They say they’re initial evaluations show it was caused by a lack of support beneath the third floor of part of the building.

The full investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

