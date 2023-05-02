Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction worker has died after falling at the Bryan County megasite over the weekend.

The county’s deputy coroner said the fall happened Saturday morning at what will be the paint shop at Hyundai’s new electric vehicle plant.

The 35-year-old male died after suffering a 60-foot fall, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials have not released the construction worker’s name.

OSHA is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

