Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite

(WPTA)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction worker has died after falling at the Bryan County megasite over the weekend.

The county’s deputy coroner said the fall happened Saturday morning at what will be the paint shop at Hyundai’s new electric vehicle plant.

The 35-year-old male died after suffering a 60-foot fall, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials have not released the construction worker’s name.

OSHA is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville
Bowen Road
Two people found dead in Bowen Rd. home in Bulloch Co.
Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention...
Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage

Latest News

Effingham State of the County breakfast held Tuesday morning
Effingham Co. leaders discuss upcoming strengths, issues for growing county
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Effingham State of the County breakfast held Tuesday morning
Effingham State of the County breakfast held Tuesday morning
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death