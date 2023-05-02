Effingham State of the County breakfast held Tuesday morning

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County has been rapidly expanding over the last several years with new businesses, and even a major supplier for the Hyundai plant, coming to nearby Bryan County.

County leaders, as well as leaders from the cities - that’s Springfield, Guyton, and Rincon, are holding an open forum with the people that live here to learn more about public opinion on the subject.

That’s going to happen by a ‘State of the County’ breakfast, hosted by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.

Reps from the three cities, the county, state legislators, Effingham County schools, Effingham Health System, and the Georgia Transportation boards will act as panelists.

Andrew Cripps, the CEO of the Chamber, says the goal is to open up a constructive dialogue between community leaders and the people that they serve, so those leaders can determine the best way to move forward as development continues to spike.

“We’ve formulated a number of questions that we’ve sent to our city and county officials for them to prepare. Those will be key questions that we’re going to bring to the table for city and county officials to discuss. They’re already working on the future. They’re already preparing for potential growth, but it’s key for business and community leaders to hear what’s going on and what to expect in the next few years about the imminent growth of Effingham County,” said CEO of Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Andrew Cripps.

However, Cripps says, there is some contention from residents who are worried about things like traffic and protecting the environment.

Cripps says that’s why it’s important to have the breakfast and make sure everyone is as informed as possible, and feels heard.

“Part of what we’ll be talking about at the State of the County Breakfast is, how do we address that? How do we prepare for growth that we want, how do we prevent growth that we don’t want, and how do we encourage an attitude and an understanding among the community about what growth will bring in terms of benefits, as well as some concerns?”

That breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Community Center in Guyton.

The public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.