Five years ago, 9 airmen killed when C-130 crashed on Hwy 21

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five years ago this Tuesday, nine members of the 156th Airlift Wing Puerto Rico Air National Guard were killed when a C-130 crashed on GA Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.

The C-130 crash happened on May 2, 2018.

The plane was headed from a National Guard Air Base in Puerto Rico to an Air Force base in Arizona to retire. The U.S. Airforce says engine malfunction and pilot error caused the aircraft to crash nose-first into the highway.

The names of the fallen airmen are as follows:

  • Maj. Jose Rafael Roman
  • Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra
  • 1st Lt. David Albandoz – Co-Pilot
  • Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini
  • Master Sgt. Jean Audiffred
  • Master Sgt. Mario Braña
  • Master Sgt. Víctor Colón
  • Master Sgt. Eric Circuns
  • Senior Airman Roberto Espada

