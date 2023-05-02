Five years ago, 9 airmen killed when C-130 crashed on Hwy 21

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five years ago this Tuesday, nine members of the 156th Airlift Wing Puerto Rico Air National Guard were killed when a C-130 crashed on GA Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.

The C-130 crash happened on May 2, 2018.

The plane was headed from a National Guard Air Base in Puerto Rico to an Air Force base in Arizona to retire. The U.S. Airforce says engine malfunction and pilot error caused the aircraft to crash nose-first into the highway.

The names of the fallen airmen are as follows:

Maj. Jose Rafael Roman

Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra

1st Lt. David Albandoz – Co-Pilot

Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini

Master Sgt. Jean Audiffred

Master Sgt. Mario Braña

Master Sgt. Víctor Colón

Master Sgt. Eric Circuns

Senior Airman Roberto Espada

