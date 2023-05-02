Ga. Legislative Black Caucus concerned over HBCU funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus says they’re concerned about an overall lack of funding for the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

They say they’re speaking up after Savannah State University’s president resigned and more than 20 staff members were fired last week.

Outgoing president Kimberly Ballard-Washington told WTOC enrollment is one of the biggest hurdles facing SSU right now. That’s with every public university’s budget dependent on their enrollment.

According to the University System of Georgia, Savannah State is one of many colleges facing declining enrollment. At SSU, enrollment is down 5.5 percent from last spring.

Representative Carl Gilliard says the lack of support is concerning, writing in a statement Monday, “The necessity to make sure that these Universities have the financial support that they need for quality, basic education to equip bright minds that will soon lead our future is essential to their survival.”

Gilliard is the chairman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

