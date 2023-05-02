Ken Griner heading to Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some exciting news for a familiar face here on WTOC over the years.
Ken Griner will be heading to the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class.
Ken of course had quite the career here at WTOC but was first known around the area for his athletics as a baseball and football player at Savannah Christian and a member of the UGA baseball team.
He will be inducted May 8.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.