Ken Griner heading to Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame

Ken Griner
Ken Griner(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some exciting news for a familiar face here on WTOC over the years.

Ken Griner will be heading to the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class.

Ken of course had quite the career here at WTOC but was first known around the area for his athletics as a baseball and football player at Savannah Christian and a member of the UGA baseball team.

He will be inducted May 8.

