Ken Griner heading to Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some exciting news for a familiar face here on WTOC over the years.

Ken Griner will be heading to the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class.

Ken of course had quite the career here at WTOC but was first known around the area for his athletics as a baseball and football player at Savannah Christian and a member of the UGA baseball team.

He will be inducted May 8.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.