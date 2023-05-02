Medical College of Georgia could be expanding reach to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah and Georgia Southern could soon have a hand in training some of Georgia’s next medical doctors.

It’s all about a partnership with the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta that would bring classes and programs to the Coastal Empire.

Leaders from Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia say an expanded presence in Savannah not only helps them but the region as well.

State lawmakers for Bulloch and surrounding counties spoke last week about funding in the pending state budget to expand MCG’s presence in Savannah through a partnership with Georgia Southern.

Augusta University leaders on Tuesday gave few details about the proposal but said it would give students more opportunities and broaden the medical school’s service in Georgia.

“We already have a great relationship with St. Joseph’s/Candler there. We’ve been talking about expanding there for our junior and senior students. We think we have opportunities to further expand with Georgia Southern,” Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel said.

Keel says MCG currently ranks eighth in the nation among medical schools and the expansion would only help improve that.

Both he and the leaders from Savannah say they’re waiting for the governor’s signature on the budget.

