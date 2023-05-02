Medical College of Georgia expanding its reach to more rural areas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Rural hospitals in Georgia will soon have access to some of the state’s most knowledgeable doctors and the next generation of physicians.

They’ll have virtual access to the faculty and students at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

This federal funding for improved telemedicine helps not only the Medical College of Georgia, but rural hospitals around the state.

Congressman Buddy Carter helped announce $1 million to help support the recently established MCG Center for Telehealth. University leaders explained how the funds will mainly go to rural hospitals to beef up their technology to get advice from experts here.

“It gives us the opportunity to treat those patients at the hospital in the community in which they live. At the same time, it gives those hospitals and their patients the chance to have real time interactions with the clinical faculty here,” Dr. Brooks Keel said.

They contend this access of long-distance care will allow some patients to remain at their hometown hospital and free up bed space here.

“This is the chance to have a specialist right at your door. This is essentially the modern day doctor’s visit to your home,” Rep. Buddy Carter said.

Some of the funding will also help train medical faculty better utilize the telemedicine technology.

