New minority-owned business co-op launched in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A first-of-its-kind announcement for some Savannah businesses.

City officials announced a new business co-op on Tuesday. It’s called Ignite Advantage and aims to support minority-owned businesses.

“Step Up Savannah is partnering with the City of Savannah to launch what is a new co-op. This is the first co-op of its type in the nation,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The new co-op will support minority-owned businesses. It will use what officials are calling a “shared service model” to give access to capital and collective bargaining.

“Make sure that people that we need to get to the table, get to the table, and then making sure that people that get to the table, stay at the table,” Mayor Johnson said.

Businesses that sign up will pay an annual fee to the co-op, which will give them access to resources that organizers say will help reduce racial disparities.

“While you may not have an accountant or lawyer or marketing, now as a part of the co-op, this company does and it can apply for city contracts, larger contracts,” said Alicia Johnson, with Step Up Savannah.

The co-op comes in response to a 2021 study from Savannah’s Racial Equity and Leadership Task Force, which found that African-American owned firms are less likely to serve as prime contractors for city contracts.

Monisha Johnson will work with the new co-op as a certified public accountant. She says many business owners are skilled in their trade, but challenges happen when it comes time for administrative tasks.

“It is very difficult for a lot of business owners because they just have not been required to do that. When it’s time for you to speak with those creditors and they want paperwork to give to the underwriters, that’s where I come in,” Johnson said.

The city and Step Up Savannah now hoping the new initiative has a large impact for minority-owned small businesses.

