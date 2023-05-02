Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah mayor signs mental health awareness proclamation

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson signed a proclamation on Tuesday dedicated to raising awareness for mental health.

The proclamation recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness month in Savannah. Mayor Johnson says the proclamation also encourages all citizens and to be aware, nurture, protect and support yourself and those who are affected by mental health.

“We have to extend grace. The city of Savannah is an employer and when people are going through mental health challenges, it could be our employees, it could be our loved ones, it affects the entire family. So, last thing you should have to worry about when you are experiencing the issues of mental illness whether your job is in jeopardy because you are going through this is that we try to be a more kinder and caring community,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson teamed up with the non-profit HUGS. They provide counseling services to members of the Savannah community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville
Bowen Road
Two people found dead in Bowen Rd. home in Bulloch Co.
Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention...
Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia residents to start reapplying for Medicaid once Covid-19 emergency comes to an end next month
THE News at 6
Georgia residents to start reapplying for Medicaid once Covid-19 emergency
Safe sleeping class
Chatham Co. Department of Health hosting safe sleeping class aiming to lower infant mortality
THE News at 5:30
Chatham Co. Department of Health hosting safe sleeping class aiming to lower infant mortality