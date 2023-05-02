Savannah mayor signs mental health awareness proclamation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson signed a proclamation on Tuesday dedicated to raising awareness for mental health.

The proclamation recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness month in Savannah. Mayor Johnson says the proclamation also encourages all citizens and to be aware, nurture, protect and support yourself and those who are affected by mental health.

“We have to extend grace. The city of Savannah is an employer and when people are going through mental health challenges, it could be our employees, it could be our loved ones, it affects the entire family. So, last thing you should have to worry about when you are experiencing the issues of mental illness whether your job is in jeopardy because you are going through this is that we try to be a more kinder and caring community,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson teamed up with the non-profit HUGS. They provide counseling services to members of the Savannah community.

