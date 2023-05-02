Southbridge residents oppose nearly 300 home proposal in Berwick area

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 200 people came together to voice concerns Southbridge residents have about a proposed development.

According to Southbridge HOA leaders, there are permits to build about 291 homes that would include a mixture of town homes and single family homes in the Berwick area. As hundreds packed this meeting, they have concerns about congestion in an area they believe has enough resident already.

“I’m in total opposition for the new Track K,” Southbridge resident Gwen Aikens said.

According to a petition against this Track K development, the Metropolitan Planning Commission approved a Master Plan in May 2022 that could allow a developer to build 112 town homes and 179 single family homes.

The petition also says Track K is owned by M. Waterford.

The Southbridge HOA, a Track K development leader, Chatham County Commissioner Dean Kicklighter and an HOA attorney explained the proposal for residents in Southbridge. Residents were mainly concerned about drainage and traffic in an area that already has congestion.

“They would not have to pay HOA fees but they would have access to the same roads that we use everyday and that would just be an increase in traffic, an increase in the environmental issues that already exist like flooding and things of that nature,” Aikens said.

Gwen Aikens says majority of the residents she’s spoken to are also opposed to additional homes.

The homes would be going on a 65 acre piece of land near the intersection of Southbridge Boulevard and Woodland Creek Road.

Howard and Carol Gay say they are also worried that the congestion will bring environmental concerns.

“The big deal for me is the drainage,” Carol Gay said. “The drainage...what are they going to look like.”

As many residents had questions about drainage issues, presenters said a study will be done about how the addition of homes may affect the area. They also said developers have certain requirements.

“They have to, one, maintain the flow consistent with what comes through Southbridge now. In addition to that, we’re also concerned about the volumes so we’re having a detailed look at the volumes are coming of it.”

Commissioner Dean Kicklighter encouraged residents to show up in front of the Metropolitan Planning Commission exactly how they did Monday to share their opposition to this development. It isn’t clear when the MPC will be discussing this topic but a public hearing for this development was mentioned during Monday night’s meeting.

