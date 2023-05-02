Sunny & breezy day ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for another cool start!

Roads are dry for our drive in to school/work this morning! pic.twitter.com/IHKZXY9DgT — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 2, 2023

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for our inland areas with lows in the lower 50s closer to Savannah at daybreak. Temperatures warm to the lower 70s by noon with gusts near 25 miles per hour. Gusts will top out over 30 miles per hour with highs in the upper 70s. The wind will subside after sunset with temperatures falling into the 60s shortly afterwards.

Plenty of sunshine will be around today, but so will wind gusts around 30 miles per hour. pic.twitter.com/WF0VQEQNV2 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 2, 2023

Wednesday will start off cool once again with another breezy afternoon ahead and highs in the mid 70s. Wind gusts will once again be near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. Dry weather continues through the middle and end of the week.

Thursday morning will be the coolest this week, with lows in the upper 40s for our inland communities. That’s about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year! Highs will be in the upper 70s and the wind will start to subside during this time.

This weekend looks a bit warmer with highs closer to the lower 80s. Rain chances are sending some mixed signals right now, but I am favoring a Sunday rain chance followed by a slight chance of rain on Monday. Next week also looks much warmer with highs likely in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

