Tybee Island city manager says city was not prepared for large Orange Crush crowd

TYBEE ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city leaders met with business leaders on Tuesday to talk about how to better handle large-scale events on the island.

This comes after Orange Crush and Peach Fest were held over the last two weekends.

Tybee Island’s city manager called Orange Crush in particular, “unprecedented” and the city’s mayor called some of the issues around the event “horrifying.”

On Tuesday, they hosted a special meeting at City Hall with Main Street Tybee’s Board of Directors.

While Orange Crush has been coming to the island for 35 years now, City Manager Shawn Gillen said this year was different. Gillen said the main difference this year was the size of the crowds.

City officials say Orange Crush 2023 drew twice as many people as they’d seen in the past. Gillen says they believe as many as 50,000 people traveled to Tybee for the event.

He says one idea they came up with for next year is cutting off access to the bridge to the island to limit the crowds. Still, he admits the city was not prepared for this year’s party.

“Yes, I agree. We could have and should have been better prepared. Had we known the level of attendance that was going to be here, we could have called the DOJ and said this is not going to work, because we’re expecting 50,000 people. Not 20,000 or 30,000. We had no evidence to show that, other than social media chatter,” Gillen said. “Now that we know it, a failure would be not to be ready for the next one.”

Tybee officials also argued that the city was limited in what it could do. They say in years past, they’ve been accused of profiling for having a heavy police presence on the island ahead of the beach bash.

They also say they don’t have the power to do certain things, like declare a State of Emergency.

This was just the first meeting about large-scale events following Orange Crush. The city is expected to hold a separate town hall meeting this week to discuss their response to Orange Crush.

That’s happening on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

The city says they plan to “present factual information on the city response, dispel rampant misinformation, answer questions and address concerns in a moderated environment.”

