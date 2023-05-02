Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Wendy’s brings back the Strawberry Frosty for summer

Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.
Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.(Wendy's)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s announced the return of the Strawberry Frosty on Tuesday and is available now.

The Strawberry Frosty joins the Chocolate Frosty and replaces the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time.

“Wendy’s Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers’ palates last summer,” said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company, in a press release. “The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer’s menu!”

The Strawberry Frosty made its first appearance in 2022.

Wendy’s also announced two new items to their Made To Crave Menu - the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville
Bowen Road
Two people found dead in Bowen Rd. home in Bulloch Co.
Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention...
Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage

Latest News

FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
Coast Guard rescues 2 people and dog from sinking catamaran
Coast Guard rescues 2 people and dog from sinking boat
Video appears to show a passenger repeatedly hitting a United Airlines flight attendant before...
GRAPHIC: Passenger allegedly punches United Airlines employee before flight