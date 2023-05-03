2 dead after car overturns in Beaufort Co. lagoon

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle wreck that left two people dead.

Monday, around 10:53 p.m., SCHP says a 2018 Mazda Hatchback was backing out of a private drive on Beach Lagoon Road when ran off the roadway. The vehicle then went down an embankment and then overturned in a lagoon.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to SCHP. However, two passengers in the car were pronounced dead.

