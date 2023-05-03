Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2 dead after car overturns in Beaufort Co. lagoon

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle wreck that left two people dead.

Monday, around 10:53 p.m., SCHP says a 2018 Mazda Hatchback was backing out of a private drive on Beach Lagoon Road when ran off the roadway. The vehicle then went down an embankment and then overturned in a lagoon.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to SCHP. However, two passengers in the car were pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Suspect arrested for reported rape in Bulloch Co.
Date of special election set to fill seat of the late Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Orange Crush 2023
Tybee Island city manager says city was not prepared for large Orange Crush crowd