American Dream Project to choose new business in Statesboro Mall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Stroll through your local mall these days and you’ll see everything from national stores to local shops. In Statesboro, they’re offering space to help a business owner get off the ground.

It’s called the American Dream Project. Would-be business owners pitch their idea for a storefront. You have until Saturday to apply.

The winner will get the space for 12 weeks and even get $1,000 to go toward marketing or building out the decor to their needs. Folks from the mall’s parent company, Hull Property Group, say it’s a way to find a start up or a young business and give them a spot to grow and fulfill their dream.

“It’s a huge step to take to say ‘I’m going to open a storefront’ because it’s no longer you at your kitchen table until midnight. You’re taking on overhead. You’re taking on employees,” said Carsen Palacz, with Hull Property Group.

She points to the success of two local businesses that have become mainstays in the mall. She says another benefit of the contest is possibly finding the next long-term tenant.

After the deadline on Saturday, the company will look through the applicants, choose some finalists and ask for more info.

Then they’ll pick a winner who’ll open up October 1.

If you would like to apply, you can submit your application here.

