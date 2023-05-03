Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Co. father and son indicted for allegedly shooting and abducting woman

(wabi)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a father and son for allegedly shooting at and abducting a woman back in February.

51-year-old Myron Devoe Senior and 23-year-old Myron Devoe Junior each face counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The indictment says the two abducted 20-year-old Jaquoyah Richards after Devoe senior shot at her.

Devoe junior is also accused of assaulting Richards with a baseball bat.

Savannah Police arrested the two on February 15th following a ShotSpotter alert in the 19-hundred block of Clemson Street.

Police say Richards suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both Devoe senior and junior have also been indicted for allegedly trafficking cocaine and possessing marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Blue Sky Acres Support Employment Program
Blue Sky Acres offers adults with disabilities a career to be proud of
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
File picture of traffic cones
Road construction underway on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth
Lanis Brown
Wayne County Grand Jury indicts man for deadly February shooting