Chatham Co. father and son indicted for allegedly shooting and abducting woman

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a father and son for allegedly shooting at and abducting a woman back in February.

51-year-old Myron Devoe Senior and 23-year-old Myron Devoe Junior each face counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The indictment says the two abducted 20-year-old Jaquoyah Richards after Devoe senior shot at her.

Devoe junior is also accused of assaulting Richards with a baseball bat.

Savannah Police arrested the two on February 15th following a ShotSpotter alert in the 19-hundred block of Clemson Street.

Police say Richards suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both Devoe senior and junior have also been indicted for allegedly trafficking cocaine and possessing marijuana.

