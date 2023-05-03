Chatham Co. father, son indicted on charges related to shooting, kidnapping
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a father and son on charges of shooting at and abducting a woman back in February.
51-year-old Myron Devoe Sr. and 23-year-old Myron Devoe Jr. each face counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.
The indictment says the two abducted a woman after Devoe Sr. shot at her. Devoe Jr. is also accused of assaulting the victim with a baseball bat.
Savannah Police arrested the two on February 15 following a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of Clemson Street.
Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both have also been indicted on charges for trafficking cocaine and possessing marijuana.
