Chatham Co. father, son indicted on charges related to shooting, kidnapping

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a father and son on charges of shooting at and abducting a woman back in February.

51-year-old Myron Devoe Sr. and 23-year-old Myron Devoe Jr. each face counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The indictment says the two abducted a woman after Devoe Sr. shot at her. Devoe Jr. is also accused of assaulting the victim with a baseball bat.

Savannah Police arrested the two on February 15 following a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of Clemson Street.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both have also been indicted on charges for trafficking cocaine and possessing marijuana.

