Date of special election set to fill seat of the late Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The date of a special election to fill the seat of the late Larry “Gator” Rivers has been announced.

Rivers was the Chatham County commissioner for District 2. He passed over the weekend.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Since Rivers had not served 3/4 of his term, the law requires the position be filled by holding a special election.

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners is expected to appoint someone to the 2nd District seat until the special election can take place.

Qualifying for the special election can begin Monday, July 17 at 8 a.m. and end Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m.

