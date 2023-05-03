Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Date of special election set to fill seat of the late Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers

(WGCL)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The date of a special election to fill the seat of the late Larry “Gator” Rivers has been announced.

Rivers was the Chatham County commissioner for District 2. He passed over the weekend.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Since Rivers had not served 3/4 of his term, the law requires the position be filled by holding a special election.

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners is expected to appoint someone to the 2nd District seat until the special election can take place.

Qualifying for the special election can begin Monday, July 17 at 8 a.m. and end Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
Kemp signs bills aiming to improve school safety, literacy