Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Landfill expansion on Dean Forest Road complete

By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders are highlighting the expansion of the Dean Forest Landfill.

This project started back in 2018.

The $28 million, 45 acre expansion adds three new areas for dumping at the Dean Forest Landfill.

Officials say it will give the $52,000 residents that the sanitation department serves 15 to 20 more years of dumping capacity at the site.

They added that this expansion was necessary since this landfill was running out room.

“We had to have another area to go into to be able to continue disposal. Again, this is all residential MSW that’s coming here, so that’s why we had the other three cells developed. So maximum capacity, they are moving over to allow for 15-20 years of disposal for city residents,” said Quhannah Andrews, the Savannah Senior Sanitation Director.

Leaders also used the expansion to highlight the city’s sustainability efforts.

They say those efforts will expand the lifeline of these added cells stressing that a longer lifetime means more money that tax payers can save.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state

Latest News

Islands Highway
Liberty Co. Commission approves contract for improvements to Islands Highway
THE News at 5
Landfill expansion on Dean Forest Road complete
THE News at 4:30
VFW hosting Day of Service for veterans on Georgia Southern’s campuses
Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite