Landfill expansion on Dean Forest Road complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders are highlighting the expansion of the Dean Forest Landfill.

This project started back in 2018.

The $28 million, 45 acre expansion adds three new areas for dumping at the Dean Forest Landfill.

Officials say it will give the $52,000 residents that the sanitation department serves 15 to 20 more years of dumping capacity at the site.

They added that this expansion was necessary since this landfill was running out room.

“We had to have another area to go into to be able to continue disposal. Again, this is all residential MSW that’s coming here, so that’s why we had the other three cells developed. So maximum capacity, they are moving over to allow for 15-20 years of disposal for city residents,” said Quhannah Andrews, the Savannah Senior Sanitation Director.

Leaders also used the expansion to highlight the city’s sustainability efforts.

They say those efforts will expand the lifeline of these added cells stressing that a longer lifetime means more money that tax payers can save.

