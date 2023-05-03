Liberty Co. Commission approves contract for improvements to Islands Highway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A growing exit off of I-95 in Midway will undergo a serious makeover.

Exit 76 off of I-95 has been home to many new developments recently, including a supplier to Bryan County’s Hyundai MetaPlant. Now, the Liberty County Commission is looking to improve the main road where the developments are taking place.

The Liberty County Commission has approved a contract with T.R. Long Engineering for the engineering services necessary for road improvements to Islands Highway. The entire project is expected to cost $25 million and span four years.

The two-lane road is set to expand to four lanes and it’ll also have some additional traffic lights as part of a safety enhancement project. Liberty County leaders say it’s all in response to the large amount of development happening off of exit 76 on I-95.

“The increased traffic count in that area that is happening and will happen even more, has caused us to go out front and say ‘we need to go ahead and work on some road improvements in that area,’” said Joey Brown, a Liberty County Administrator.

The road is home to Tradeport East – an industrial park operated by the Liberty County Development Authority. It’s where Midway’s Target distribution center is located, along with several other industries – most recently a Hyundai supplier, Seohan Auto Georgia.

There’s also been several parcels of land rezoned for industrial or commercial use off of the exit over the past year.

“We’re trying to ensure that everyone has equal access and easy access to their residential homes and to the industrial park,” said Donald Lovette, Chairman of the Liberty County Board of Commissioners.

The project will be partially funded by SPLOST dollars, in combination with bond issuance, and developer agreements. Lovette says it was important to ensure the industries are doing their part.

“They will then get to share in the road improvements that are necessary for that industrial park. There’s no way as Chairman, that I’d want to put that toll on the backs of the citizens of Liberty County. Let’s all share in the process.”

Road safety improvements something Lovette says are important to work toward as the exit continues to grow.

Brown says the process of making these road improvements happen has already begun. The county has started surveying the area for its construction plan and permitting process.

