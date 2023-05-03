Sky Cams
National Small Business Week happening now

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 80 percent of the businesses in Savannah are considered small businesses based on their number of employees. And there are more joining that majority every day.

Greg Lard is a local business expert with FranNet.

He is joining us during National Small Business Week with some advice for entrepreneurs interested in becoming part of the Savannah business community.

