Road construction underway on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to The Port Wentworth Police Department, drivers will experience traffic delays on Highway 21.
This will take place May 3 - May from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Improvements are being made to the highway median, southbound and northbound from Jeffers Road. to Berrian Road, officials say.
Lanes are expected to reopen at 3:30 p.m.
