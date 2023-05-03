Road construction underway on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to The Port Wentworth Police Department, drivers will experience traffic delays on Highway 21.

This will take place May 3 - May from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Improvements are being made to the highway median, southbound and northbound from Jeffers Road. to Berrian Road, officials say.

Lanes are expected to reopen at 3:30 p.m.

