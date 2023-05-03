Sunshine, 70s and wind!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will start off cool once again with inland temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 50s around Savannah at daybreak.

It will be a another breezy afternoon ahead and highs in the mid 70s. Wind gusts will once again be near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon, not calming down until after sunset. Dry weather continues through the middle and end of the week.

Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with wind gusts over 25 miles per hour likely! pic.twitter.com/0lxMHj647g — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 3, 2023

Thursday morning will be the coolest this week, with widespread lows in the upper 40s away from the islands. That’s about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year! Highs will be in the upper 70s and the wind will start to subside during this time.

This weekend looks a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are low, but better than what we have seen this week. An isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoons. Next week also looks much warmer with highs likely in the mid 80s and better rain chances building in.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

