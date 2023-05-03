Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect arrested for reported rape in Bulloch Co.

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Fayetteville, Ga. man has been arrested and accused of rape in Bulloch County.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, 25-year-old Dwight Wayne Watkins has been charged with one count of rape. He was taken into custody and extradited back to Bulloch County.

The police department said officers responded on March 31 to the 300 block of Jones Mill Road for a reported sexual assault. A sexual assault examination was conducted at the Teal House.

Detectives identified Watkins as the suspect after gathering witness testimony and the physical evidence that was collected, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Police lights
2 dead after car overturns in Beaufort Co. lagoon
Date of special election set to fill seat of the late Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Orange Crush 2023
Tybee Island city manager says city was not prepared for large Orange Crush crowd