Suspect arrested for reported rape in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Fayetteville, Ga. man has been arrested and accused of rape in Bulloch County.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, 25-year-old Dwight Wayne Watkins has been charged with one count of rape. He was taken into custody and extradited back to Bulloch County.

The police department said officers responded on March 31 to the 300 block of Jones Mill Road for a reported sexual assault. A sexual assault examination was conducted at the Teal House.

Detectives identified Watkins as the suspect after gathering witness testimony and the physical evidence that was collected, according to police.

