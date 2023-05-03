Top Teacher: Paige Eden

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A good teacher helps their students push harder to prove they can do it, not only to the teacher but to themselves.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is showing her students they have the tools to become whatever they want to be.

Paige Eden teaches Biology at New Hampstead High School in Chatham County.

“I’ve always been interested in medicine and health care. This is the foundational science for it, I can pull in all my loves of forensics and other sciences into it,” Eden said.

Eden says her students are her priority. She is their biggest cheerleader.

“It is seeing the kids that felt like no one was cheering for them, come back and say I know she cares. Even though I am tough on them, they have an extra mom in me,” Eden said. “To know that they can do it. To know that somebody cares enough to put in every ounce I got to help them be successful in it.”

Eden says teaching is her calling and wants to help each and every one of her students succeed.

“I do this because I love them, that’s the biggest thing I want them to know is that they are important to me,” Eden said. “They know if they put forth the effort, they can do it. They have every tool in their toolbox, they’ve just got to make the choice to use them. and it’s my job to help them and show them they can do it.”

