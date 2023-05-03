Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Paige Eden

Paige Eden
Paige Eden(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A good teacher helps their students push harder to prove they can do it, not only to the teacher but to themselves.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is showing her students they have the tools to become whatever they want to be.

Paige Eden teaches Biology at New Hampstead High School in Chatham County.

“I’ve always been interested in medicine and health care. This is the foundational science for it, I can pull in all my loves of forensics and other sciences into it,” Eden said.

Eden says her students are her priority. She is their biggest cheerleader.

“It is seeing the kids that felt like no one was cheering for them, come back and say I know she cares. Even though I am tough on them, they have an extra mom in me,” Eden said. “To know that they can do it. To know that somebody cares enough to put in every ounce I got to help them be successful in it.”

Eden says teaching is her calling and wants to help each and every one of her students succeed.

“I do this because I love them, that’s the biggest thing I want them to know is that they are important to me,” Eden said. “They know if they put forth the effort, they can do it. They have every tool in their toolbox, they’ve just got to make the choice to use them. and it’s my job to help them and show them they can do it.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp announces first round of 2023 special tax refund
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Blue Sky Acres Support Employment Program
Blue Sky Acres offers adults with disabilities a career to be proud of
Medical College of Georgia, MCG, Augusta University
Medical College of Georgia could be expanding reach to Savannah
Medical College of Georgia
Medical College of Georgia expanding its reach to more rural areas
Ga. Legislative Black Caucus concerned over HBCU funding