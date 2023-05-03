Tybee Island preparing for sea turtle nesting season

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sea turtle nesting season is officially underway.

Beaches in South Carolina have already seen nests pop up and Wednesday morning, Georgia saw its first nest on Blackbeard Island.

Tybee Island is also preparing for nesting season.

While there are none on Tybee Island yet, you can expect these sand dunes to become home to sea turtle nests over the next several months. While they’re waiting for that to happen, officials with the Tybee Island Marine Science Center are reminding beachgoers of how to give the turtles their best chance at survival.

The rules are fairly simple keep the beach flat and clean.

That means knocking down sandcastles before you leave the beach so you aren’t blocking a mother from making it to the dunes.

Another important thing: keeping the beach dark.

“Make sure that none of your light from your Airbnb or hotel room is spilling out onto the beach, and if you’re taking a night beach walk, there’s no need for a flashlight,” Tybee Island Director Chantel Audran said.

The reason bright lights can deter sea turtle mothers from nesting, or confuse hatchlings who use moonlight reflecting off the ocean to find their way to the water.

Bright lightbulbs can draw them to land, where they could be eaten or stranded.

Volunteers will be patrolling Tybee’s beaches at dawn to check for signs of nesting.

When they find a nest they’ll mark it with caution tape and take protective measures.

“We also this year are having to worry about, as last year, for the first time coyotes: a predator that is new for us but not to the barrier islands. So we’ll be having extra protection on the nest, and that’s going to be a little bit of construction fencing on the top to prevent a coyote from digging up the valuable nest,” Audran said.

Even with the coyote problem, last season Tybee saw a record-breaking number of sea turtle nests, as well as the whole state of Georgia- with around 4,000 being recorded in the state.

Audran says that this year, however, numbers aren’t expected to be that high.

“After a big year like that, is a little reprieve. But a reprieve is still 3,000 some nests. It’ll drop a little this year, but we’ll still get around 3,000 nests this year.”

Sea turtle season typically lasts until the end of October, and it’s in those last several months that hatchlings start to make their way out to sea.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.