VFW hosting Day of Service for veterans on Georgia Southern’s campuses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans in our area have the chance to pick up valuable information from VFW meetings in three locations.

The VFW’s second annual Day of Service will provide local veterans with valuable information, including the PACT act and any medical benefits extended due to military service at Camp Lejeune and medical complications.

State VFW commander Dean Rakoskie says many veterans don’t know that they can use the organization versus outside groups to file for compensation or benefits. He says the three meetings will be open to veterans and free.

“You don’t have to be a member of the VFW. You don’t have to be a member of the American Legion. Veterans, their families, anyone who’s interested in the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune, or just interested in general with what’s going on with the VA and VA benefits are welcome to attend and there’s no cost,” said Dean Rakoskie, the VFW State Commander.

He says they’re grateful to Georgia Southern and its Military and Veterans Services office for sharing a place and a platform to deliver the information.

You can attend either in Statesboro at the Military Science building, on Armstrong campus at the Student Union building, or in Hinesville at the Liberty campus.

