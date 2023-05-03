Sky Cams
Wayne County Grand Jury indicts man for deadly February shooting

Lanis Brown
Lanis Brown(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County Grand Jury has indicted a man in the February shooting death of Zakkary Johnson.

29-year-old Lanis Brown is facing six charges surrounding the shooting including felony murder. Wayne County Deputies say the shooting happened on Feb. 3 in Jesup.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Community Circle near Rayonier Road.

Investigators say Brown ran away after the shooting on Feb. 3 leading local enforcement on a search for him for days finding him at a local restaurant on Feb. 7.

Now he’s been indicted on six charges, malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A judge denied Brown’s bond at a hearing in February, considering him a flight risk. During that hearing, investigators revealed more information about where they say Brown was in the days law enforcement was searching for him.

“The defendant traveled from Wayne County to Bulloch County to Liberty County to Tattnall County, ending up back here in Wayne. I resubmit to the court all the while, during the course of that time, knowing law enforcement was actively looking for him,” Assistant District Attorney Melissa Himes said.

The defense insisted he had turned himself in.

Brown has an arraignment scheduled for later this month.

