SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Dawn Baker will be the keynote speaker at East Georgia State College Spring Commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will be held in the gymnasium on the EGSC Swainsboro campus May 12 at 6 p.m.

EGSC sophomore La’Fredrick A. Gilchrist will deliver the Reflection during the event.

