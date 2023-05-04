Agreement signed to continue use of MidCoast Regional Airport

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A partnership between the U.S. Army and Liberty County will keep going.

Members of the Joint Management Board of the Midcoast Regional Airport and Wright Army Airfield met Thursday and signed an agreement to continue operations of the airport, which is used by both the army and locals.

Located in Liberty County, the Midcoast Regional Airport and Wright Army Airfield is operated jointly by the City of Hinesville, the Liberty County Board of Commissioners, Liberty County Development Authority and the U.S. Army.

“This agreement is a great example of the symbiotic relationship Fort Stewart has with the surrounding communities. This right here is a great example, because this facility is dual use, it’s got a civilian component, but we also use it for military training,” said Col. Manny Ramierez, the Garrison Commander at Fort Stewart.

The original agreement dates back to 2007. It’s something that local and military leaders say is beneficial to the military installation and the surrounding community by allowing for expansions and repairs.

“It’s expanded the civilian component of it because of all of those repairs, but it’s also expanded our military component, because it’s allowed us to conduct that much more training. With the pooling of our resources, we’re able to provide a much better facility than it was, let’s say 20 years ago.”

Now – all hangars in the civilian portion of the airport are in use, with a waitlist to get in.

“If we had the capability, we’d build 20 more hangars, and still have a waiting list. Demand is amazing,” said Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown.

While Wright Army Airfield serves as a backup option during runway maintenance at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah.

“This has always been looked at as a secondary, alternative location for Hunter Army Airfield if we needed it for that.”

A strong partnership that local leaders say they’re excited to continue.

Col. Ramirez says there’s a busy summer of training ahead right here at the airfield.

